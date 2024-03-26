Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Hicks, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gathers information from a detainee during exercise Resolute Response on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 29, 2024. Resolute Response is a two-week training exercise to test base defenses through the enhanced response of the MCAS Futenma Emergency Operations Center. An EOC provides a commanding officer with single point command and control of installation facilities, resources, and support functions during an emergency in order to maintain situational awareness and support timely decision-making. Hicks is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 01:20
    Photo ID: 8316977
    VIRIN: 240329-M-QH573-1132
    Resolution: 6077x4051
    Size: 12.4 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Resolute Response to base defense [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    PMO
    Marine Corps
    Futenma
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

