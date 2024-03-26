A Resolute Response to base defense

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Hicks, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gathers information from a detainee during exercise Resolute Response on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 29, 2024. Resolute Response is a two-week training exercise to test base defenses through the enhanced response of the MCAS Futenma Emergency Operations Center. An EOC provides a commanding officer with single point command and control of installation facilities, resources, and support functions during an emergency in order to maintain situational awareness and support timely decision-making. Hicks is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

