240401-N-WM182-2030 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2024) Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Ryan Hartman, from Pillager, Min., and Chief Fire Controlman Jacob McCutcheon, from Fremont, Calif., cut a ceremonial cake for the U.S. Navy Chief Birthday celebration aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 22:25
|Photo ID:
|8316832
|VIRIN:
|240401-N-WM182-2030
|Resolution:
|6072x4048
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Blue Ridge and C7F Celebrate the Navy Chief Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT