    USS Blue Ridge and C7F Celebrate the Navy Chief Birthday [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Blue Ridge and C7F Celebrate the Navy Chief Birthday

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240401-N-WM182-2024 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2024) Senior Chief Navy Counselor Luis Diaz, from Victorville, Calif., provides remarks at a U.S. Navy Chief Birthday celebration aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 22:25
    Photo ID: 8316831
    VIRIN: 240401-N-WM182-2024
    Resolution: 6019x4013
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Blue Ridge and C7F Celebrate the Navy Chief Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Ridge
    C7F
    Chief Birthday

