USS Blue Ridge and C7F Celebrate the Navy Chief Birthday

240401-N-WM182-1017 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2024) USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Command Master Chief Damien Pulvino, from Seattle, Wash., serves lunch for the crew. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

