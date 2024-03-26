John Cooper, lead vocalist of Skillet, performs for the audience during the Camp Schwab Festival on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, March 30, 2024. The festival was a two-day event where Status of Forces Agreement personnel and Okinawa residents came together for a performance by Skillet, food, and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Skylia Waters-Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 20:59
|Photo ID:
|8316748
|VIRIN:
|240330-M-OT191-1457
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Schwab Festival 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Skylia Waters-Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT