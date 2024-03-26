Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Schwab Festival 2024 [Image 3 of 6]

    Camp Schwab Festival 2024

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Skylia Waters-Hewitt 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Korey Cooper, a guitarist for Skillet, performs for the audience during the Camp Schwab Festival on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, March 30, 2024. The festival was a two-day event where Status of Forces Agreement personnel and Okinawa residents came together for a performance by Skillet, food, and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Skylia Waters-Hewitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 20:59
    Photo ID: 8316747
    VIRIN: 240330-M-OT191-1344
    Resolution: 4388x2925
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Schwab Festival 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Skylia Waters-Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    : Camp Schwab Festival 2024
    Camp Schwab Festival 2024
    Camp Schwab Festival 2024
    Camp Schwab Festival 2024
    Camp Schwab Festival 2024
    Camp Schwab Festival 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Festival
    Community
    Camp Schwab
    MCIPAC
    Skillet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT