Oxnard High School JROTC Cadets Tours Vandenberg

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Newman, 30th Security Forces Squadron Reconnaissance patrolmen, shows the Oxnard High School JROTC cadets how the Skydio X2D reconnaissance tool operates during a tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 29, 2024. The cadets learned how reconnaissance patrolmen collect information, confirm, and disprove the accuracy of information. The tool allows patrolmen to avoid enemy contact and accomplish their tactical task without engaging in close combat. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

