    Oxnard High School JROTC Cadets Tours Vandenberg [Image 3 of 4]

    Oxnard High School JROTC Cadets Tours Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Newman, 30th Security Forces Squadron Reconnaissance patrolmen, shows the Oxnard High School JROTC cadets how the Skydio X2D reconnaissance tool operates during a tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 29, 2024. The cadets learned how reconnaissance patrolmen collect information, confirm, and disprove the accuracy of information. The tool allows patrolmen to avoid enemy contact and accomplish their tactical task without engaging in close combat. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 17:39
    VIRIN: 240329-F-GJ070-1026
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
