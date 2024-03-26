Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oxnard High School JROTC Cadets Tours Vandenberg [Image 2 of 4]

    Oxnard High School JROTC Cadets Tours Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    United States Air Force Staff Sgt. William Boyce, 30th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms instructor, teaches the Oxnard High School JROTC cadets about weapon safety during a tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 29, 2024. The cadets asked questions and learned about the steps a Defender takes to deescalate a potentially dangerous situation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 17:39
    Photo ID: 8316537
    VIRIN: 240329-F-GJ070-1017
    Resolution: 5339x3814
    Size: 646.58 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
