United States Air Force Staff Sgt. William Boyce, 30th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms instructor, teaches the Oxnard High School JROTC cadets about weapon safety during a tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 29, 2024. The cadets asked questions and learned about the steps a Defender takes to deescalate a potentially dangerous situation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 17:39
|Photo ID:
|8316537
|VIRIN:
|240329-F-GJ070-1017
|Resolution:
|5339x3814
|Size:
|646.58 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oxnard High School JROTC Cadets Tours Vandenberg [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT