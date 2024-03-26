United States Air Force Staff Sgt. William Boyce, 30th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms instructor, teaches the Oxnard High School JROTC cadets about weapon safety during a tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 29, 2024. The cadets asked questions and learned about the steps a Defender takes to deescalate a potentially dangerous situation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 17:39 Photo ID: 8316537 VIRIN: 240329-F-GJ070-1017 Resolution: 5339x3814 Size: 646.58 KB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oxnard High School JROTC Cadets Tours Vandenberg [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.