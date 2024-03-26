Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall takes medical readiness to the next level [Image 5 of 8]

    Tyndall takes medical readiness to the next level

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 325th Medical Group participate in Exercise Ready Eagle at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 27, 2024. Medical personnel received patients from the exercise field response area and conducted decontamination procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 17:21
    Photo ID: 8316529
    VIRIN: 240327-F-RP050-1005
    Resolution: 3892x2890
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tyndall takes medical readiness to the next level [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical

    Medical Aid

    Team Tyndall
    325th Medical Group

