U.S. Airmen with the 325th Medical Group transport a simulated injured patient during Exercise Ready Eagle at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 27, 2024. The exercise scenario consisted of a disaster response drill where Airmen refined their skills handling patients from a simulated chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8316528
|VIRIN:
|240327-F-RP050-1004
|Resolution:
|4227x3019
|Size:
|8.62 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall takes medical readiness to the next level [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall Takes Medical Readiness To The Next Level
Medical
Medical Aid
