Tyndall takes medical readiness to the next level

U.S. Airmen with the 325th Medical Group transport a simulated injured patient during Exercise Ready Eagle at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 27, 2024. The exercise scenario consisted of a disaster response drill where Airmen refined their skills handling patients from a simulated chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

