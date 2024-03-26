Tyndall takes medical readiness to the next level

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Medical Group strap down a simulated patient before transportation during Exercise Ready Eagle at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 27, 2024. Large-scale exercises such as Ready Eagle enable Airmen in becoming mission-ready by refining skills such as command and control, triage, decontamination, patient tracking, communication skills and mental preparedness among the various medical teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

