    Lt. Gen. Gregg awards [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. Gen. Gregg awards

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Jeffrey Martin, deputy director, fielded force integration directorate, Combined Army Support Command receives Lt. Gen. Gregg award, during day three of the Association of the U.S. Army Global Force Symposium in Huntsville, Ala., March 28, 2024.

    (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby)

    This work, Lt. Gen. Gregg awards [Image 3 of 3], by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

