Army recognizes three sustainers with leadership award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Current and former sustainment professionals were presented with the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Sustainment Leadership Award here March 28 in a ceremony that culminated the annual Association of the U.S. Army’s Global Force Symposium.

The awards were presented by Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and acting commander, and Lt. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, deputy chief of staff for the Army’s G-4 Logistics. The award’s namesake, retired Lt. Gen. Gregg attended the ceremony virtually.

This year’s recipients were Sgt. Major Maximo Nunez, the G-3 operations sergeant major for 8th Theater Sustainment Command; Jeffrey Martin, deputy director for the Fielded Forest Integration Directorate at Combined Arms Support Command; and retired Gen. Ann Dunwoody, the first woman to achieve the rank of four-star general and former AMC commander.

Nunez was recognized for supporting more than 100,000 joint warfighter executing operations across the Indo-Pacific theater. He also provided oversight for the distribution of all classes of supply, mortuary affairs, support and aviation, and ground maintenance for more than 40 exercises as part of Operation Pathways. Nunes could not attend the ceremony but will presented the award at a later date.

Martin, a former Army warrant officer, was lauded for providing unbiased and sound advice and logistics and strategic decisions for CASCOM. His award citation noted he was “pivotal in guiding requirements for key military operations” and his “foresight and influence in the development of future logistics systems are shaping the future of sustainment for the Army of 2030 and beyond.”

Dunwoody was also unable to attend the ceremony but was recognized for “paving the way for women in the Army.” In addition to being the military’s first female four-star general and AMC commander, she was the first woman to hold the deputy chief of staff G-4 position, the first commanding general of CASCOM and the first woman to command a battalion in the 82nd Airborne Division.

“Not only do these milestones highlight her personal achievements, but also her impact on increasing opportunities for women in the Armed Forces,” the accompanying citation noted.

The award was established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made significant and measurable contributions to army sustainment operations. The award criteria recognizes individuals who are influential logistics leaders and who have made unparalleled contributions to enhance operating efficiencies and improve resource management in support of Army sustainment and readiness as voted on by a board of senior military and Army Civilian representatives.

