Robert Sullivan accepts the Lt. Gen. Gregg award for Gen. Ann Dunwoody, United States Army (Retired), during day three of the Association of the U.S. Army Global Force Symposium in Huntsville, Ala., March 28, 2024.



(U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 16:13 Photo ID: 8316499 VIRIN: 240328-A-NF979-8901 Resolution: 6162x4108 Size: 10.87 MB Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Gregg awards [Image 3 of 3], by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.