Robert Sullivan accepts the Lt. Gen. Gregg award for Gen. Ann Dunwoody, United States Army (Retired), during day three of the Association of the U.S. Army Global Force Symposium in Huntsville, Ala., March 28, 2024.
(U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8316499
|VIRIN:
|240328-A-NF979-8901
|Resolution:
|6162x4108
|Size:
|10.87 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Gregg awards [Image 3 of 3], by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
