Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition [Image 4 of 8]

    Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition

    POLAND

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Recently, Charlie Troop (Crusaders) of Task Force Saber closed the week by completing a troop competition. Crusaders competed as three squads on M4 and M17 Marksmanship, Radio Comms and equipment, weapons disassembly/reassembly, Aviation knowledge, and Physical Fitness.
    After the competition, SPC Ramirez was recognized for his attaining U.S. citizenship.
    U.S. Army Photos taken by Grzegorz Czaplicki

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 08:12
    Photo ID: 8315684
    VIRIN: 240328-A-UT471-1004
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition
    Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition
    Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition
    Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition
    Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition
    Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition
    Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition
    Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    1CAB
    DutyFirst
    AboveTheFirst
    YearofVictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT