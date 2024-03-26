Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition

Recently, Charlie Troop (Crusaders) of Task Force Saber closed the week by completing a troop competition. Crusaders competed as three squads on M4 and M17 Marksmanship, Radio Comms and equipment, weapons disassembly/reassembly, Aviation knowledge, and Physical Fitness.

After the competition, SPC Ramirez was recognized for his attaining U.S. citizenship.

U.S. Army Photos taken by Grzegorz Czaplicki

