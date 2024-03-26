Recently, Charlie Troop of Task Force Saber closed the week by completing a troop competition. Crusaders competed as three squads on M4 and M17 Marksmanship, Radio Comms and equipment, weapons disassembly/reassembly, Aviation knowledge, and Physical Fitness.
After the competition, SPC Ramirez was recognized for his attaining U.S. citizenship.
U.S. Army Photos taken by Grzegorz Czaplicki
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 08:12
|Photo ID:
|8315682
|VIRIN:
|240328-A-UT471-1002
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Troop Task Force Saber Competition [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT