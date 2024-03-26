Hard boom deployed around damaged Motor Vessel Dali near collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge

A response vessel deploys a hard boom around the Motor Vessel Dali at the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 30, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. The boom serves to protect sensitive resources and the environment by containing possible toxic materials from spreading.



The Key Bridge Response Unified Command prioritizes the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment, and supporting the investigation.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

