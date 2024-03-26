Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hard boom deployed around damaged Motor Vessel Dali near collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    A response vessel deploys a hard boom around the Motor Vessel Dali at the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 30, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. The boom serves to protect sensitive resources and the environment by containing possible toxic materials from spreading.

    The Key Bridge Response Unified Command prioritizes the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment, and supporting the investigation.
    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 06:37
    Location: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US
    USACE
    emergency operations
    Key Bridge Response 2024

