Highly trained salvage operations personnel use an exothermic torch to cut off a portion of the north side of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, March 30, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Once separated from the structure, the smaller sections of the steel bridge will be moved to a disposal site. The efforts are part of the larger mission to clear the Fort McHenry channel.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District activated its Emergency Operations Center, March 26, clearing the way for hundreds of engineering, construction and operations specialist to provide support to local, state and federal agencies following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 06:37 Photo ID: 8315670 VIRIN: 240330-A-PA223-1010 Resolution: 1333x2000 Size: 839.42 KB Location: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Portions of Key Bridge removed by salvage operations personnel [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.