Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portions of Key Bridge removed by salvage operations personnel [Image 1 of 3]

    Portions of Key Bridge removed by salvage operations personnel

    U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Highly trained salvage operations personnel use an exothermic torch to cut off a portion of the north side of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, March 30, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Once separated from the structure, the smaller sections of the steel bridge will be moved to a disposal site. The efforts are part of the larger mission to clear the Fort McHenry channel.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District activated its Emergency Operations Center, March 26, clearing the way for hundreds of engineering, construction and operations specialist to provide support to local, state and federal agencies following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 06:37
    Photo ID: 8315669
    VIRIN: 240330-A-PA223-1011
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 379.36 KB
    Location: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portions of Key Bridge removed by salvage operations personnel [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Portions of Key Bridge removed by salvage operations personnel
    Portions of Key Bridge removed by salvage operations personnel
    Hard boom deployed around damaged Motor Vessel Dali near collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency operations
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT