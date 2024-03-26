Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Sailors Volunteer at McCool Elementary [Image 4 of 4]

    Frank Cable Sailors Volunteer at McCool Elementary

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Mar. 15, 2024) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cody Boykin, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), judges science projects for students at McCool Elementary School at Naval Base Guam, Mar. 15. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 21:35
    VIRIN: 240315-N-YQ428-1010
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
