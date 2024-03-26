NAVAL BASE GUAM (Mar. 15, 2024) – Enginemen Firemen Trace Moon, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), judges science projects for students at McCool Elementary School at Naval Base Guam, Mar. 15. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 21:35
|Photo ID:
|8315166
|VIRIN:
|240315-N-YQ428-1002
|Resolution:
|3388x2254
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Frank Cable Sailors Volunteer at McCool Elementary [Image 4 of 4], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
