Coast Guard commissions CGC Melvin Bell

The U.S. Coast Guard commissioned the Coast Guard Cutter Melvin Bell at the Coast Guard Academy, Mar. 28, 2024. The cutter is named after ETCM Melvin Kealoha Bell, who distinguished himself during World War II by transmitting the first warning messages to military installations on the morning of the Pearl Harbor attack. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme)

