Coast Guard commissions CGC Melvin Bell

Lt. Patrick Kelly, Commanding Officer of CGC Melvin Bell, gives a speech during a commissioning ceremony at the Coast Guard Academy, Mar. 28, 2024. The Melvin Bell is the 55th of 65 fast response cutters that are augmenting the patrol boat fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme)

