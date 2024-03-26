Lt. Patrick Kelly, Commanding Officer of CGC Melvin Bell, gives a speech during a commissioning ceremony at the Coast Guard Academy, Mar. 28, 2024. The Melvin Bell is the 55th of 65 fast response cutters that are augmenting the patrol boat fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 12:14
|Photo ID:
|8315070
|VIRIN:
|240328-G-KU031-1169
|Resolution:
|3333x5000
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard commissions CGC Melvin Bell [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT