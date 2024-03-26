Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard commissions CGC Melvin Bell [Image 8 of 8]

    Coast Guard commissions CGC Melvin Bell

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    A member of the Coast Guard band attends the commissioning ceremony of the Coast Guard Cutter Melvin Bell at the Coast Guard Academy, Mar. 28, 2024. The cutter is named after ETCM Melvin Kealoha Bell, who distinguished himself during World War II by transmitting the first warning messages to military installations on the morning of the Pearl Harbor attack. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 12:14
    Photo ID: 8315075
    VIRIN: 240328-G-KU031-1104
    Resolution: 3333x5000
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard commissions CGC Melvin Bell [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

