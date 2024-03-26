Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Command Team Campaigns To Transform Theater Sustainment [Image 4 of 4]

    21st TSC Command Team Campaigns To Transform Theater Sustainment

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, senior enlisted advisor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command discusses lessons learned from support to Ukraine from a logistical perspective at the Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium Exposition March 26 in Huntsville, Alabama. The 21st TSC Campaign plan contains four lines of effort that can be utilized for the entire sustainment enterprise built from lessons learned from Ukraine: Contested Power Projection, Adaptive Sustainment Network, Secure Prolonged Endurance and Collective Sustainment.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Logistics
    AUSA
    StrongerTogether
    AUSAGlobal
    ContestedLogistics

