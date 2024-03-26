Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, right, discusses the 21st TSC Campaign plan at his Warrior's Corner segment with Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, senior enlisted advisor, 21st TSC, left, at the Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium Exposition March 26 in Huntsville, Alabama. The 21st TSC Campaign plan contains four lines of effort that can be utilized for the entire sustainment enterprise in the effort to operate in a contested logistics environment: Contested Power Projection, Adaptive Sustainment Network, Secure Prolonged Endurance and Collective Sustainment.

This work, 21st TSC Command Team Campaigns To Transform Theater Sustainment [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.