Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC Command Team Campaigns To Transform Theater Sustainment [Image 2 of 4]

    21st TSC Command Team Campaigns To Transform Theater Sustainment

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, right, answers questions from the audience at his Warrior's Corner segment with Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, senior enlisted advisor, 21st TSC, left, at the Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium Exposition March 26 in Huntsville, Alabama. The 21st TSC Campaign plan contains four lines of effort that can be utilized for the entire sustainment enterprise in the effort to operate in a contested logistics environment: Contested Power Projection, Adaptive Sustainment Network, Secure Prolonged Endurance and Collective Sustainment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 10:25
    Photo ID: 8315062
    VIRIN: 240326-A-UV586-7974
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Command Team Campaigns To Transform Theater Sustainment [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st TSC Command Team Campaigns to Transform Theater Sustainment
    21st TSC Command Team Campaigns To Transform Theater Sustainment
    21st TSC Command Team Campaigns To Transform Theater Sustainment
    21st TSC Command Team Campaigns To Transform Theater Sustainment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Logistics
    AUSA
    StrongerTogether
    AUSAGlobal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT