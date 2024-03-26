U.S. Navy Lt. Stephanie Ryan, a critical care nurse with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, relays information about a casualty on a radio during a casualty drill on Iwo To, Japan, March 27, 2024. Ryan is a native of Georgia. The casualty drill was held in preparation to the 79th annual Reunion of Honor ceremony. The Reunion of Honor ceremony commemorates the veterans who fought for their respective countries on this hallowed ground; their battle has inspired future generations to value and maintain peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hunter Barber)

