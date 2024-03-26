U.S. Navy hospital corpsman 3rd Class Malin DiGuglielmo, an en-route care corpsman with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, relays vital signs during a casualty drill on Iwo To, Japan, March 27, 2024. DiGuglielmo is a native of Pennsylvania. The casualty drill was held in preparation to the 79th annual Reunion of Honor ceremony. The Reunion of Honor ceremony commemorates the veterans who fought for their respective countries on this hallowed ground; their battle has inspired future generations to value and maintain peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hunter Barber)

