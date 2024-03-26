Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    79th Annual Reunion of Honor Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    79th Annual Reunion of Honor Ceremony

    JAPAN

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Hunter Barber 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, straps a simulated casualty to a stretcher during a casualty drill on Iwo To, Japan, March 27, 2024. The casualty drill was held in preparation to the 79th annual Reunion of Honor ceremony. The Reunion of Honor ceremony commemorates the veterans who fought for their respective countries on this hallowed ground; their battle has inspired future generations to value and maintain peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hunter Barber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 00:15
    Photo ID: 8314898
    VIRIN: 240327-M-LF817-1033
    Resolution: 6179x4119
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th Annual Reunion of Honor Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Hunter Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    79th Annual Reunion of Honor Ceremony
    79th Annual Reunion of Honor Ceremony
    79th Annual Reunion of Honor Ceremony
    79th Annual Reunion of Honor Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    Iwo To
    Reunion Of Honor
    Casualty Drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT