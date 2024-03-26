Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza from C-17 [Image 2 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Roland 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Forty bundles of humanitarian aid sit on a U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command C-17 Globemaster III before being airdropped over Gaza, March 29, 2024. In the coalition’s effort to support civilians suffering from the hardships of continued conflict in Gaza, the U.S. delivered aid via airdrop to ensure expedited delivery and access to critical aid. The U.S. has conducted 18 combined airdrop missions since March 2 to support civilian populations on the ground in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 04:40
    Photo ID: 8314511
    VIRIN: 240329-F-YD471-1015
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza from C-17 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airdrop
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    Humanitarian Aid
    Gaza

