U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza from C-17

Forty bundles of humanitarian aid sit on a U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command C-17 Globemaster III before being airdropped over Gaza, March 29, 2024. In the coalition’s effort to support civilians suffering from the hardships of continued conflict in Gaza, the U.S. delivered aid via airdrop to ensure expedited delivery and access to critical aid. The U.S. has conducted 18 combined airdrop missions since March 2 to support civilian populations on the ground in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

