    Somerset Hosts Republic of India Media [Image 3 of 5]

    Somerset Hosts Republic of India Media

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Christian Gino Arigo 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Republic of India media interviews U.S. Navy Lt. Ashley Ambuehl, a native of Odin, Illinois, during a scheduled media tour aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in Visakhapatnam, India, Mar. 23, 2024, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Christian Gino Arigo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Somerset Hosts Republic of India Media [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christian Gino Arigo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

