Republic of India media interviews U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert Nanna, assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a scheduled media tour aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in Visakhapatnam, India, Mar. 23, 2024, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Christian Gino Arigo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2024 Date Posted: 03.30.2024 04:12 Photo ID: 8314497 VIRIN: 240323-N-YI780-1180 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 10.2 MB Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Somerset Hosts Republic of India Media [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christian Gino Arigo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.