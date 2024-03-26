Somerset Hosts Republic of India Media

Republic of India media interviews U.S. Navy Lt. Ashley Ambuehl, a native of Odin, Illinois, during a scheduled media tour aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in Visakhapatnam, India, Mar. 23, 2024, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Christian Gino Arigo)
