11th Airborne Soldiers return from Poland

Soldiers from the 98th Support Maintenance Company (SMC), 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 11th Airborne Division, return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, after a nine-month deployment to Powidz, Poland, March 28, 2024. The 98th was deployed to Poland to provide maintenance and recovery support to units throughout Europe.

Date Taken: 03.28.2024