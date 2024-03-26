Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Soldiers return from Poland [Image 3 of 8]

    11th Airborne Soldiers return from Poland

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by John Pennell 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers from the 98th Support Maintenance Company (SMC), 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 11th Airborne Division, return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, after a nine-month deployment to Powidz, Poland, March 28, 2024. The 98th was deployed to Poland to provide maintenance and recovery support to units throughout Europe.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 00:46
    Location: AK, US
