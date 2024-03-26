11th Airborne Soldiers return from Poland

Photo By John Pennell | Soldiers from the 98th Support Maintenance Company (SMC), 17th Combat Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By John Pennell | Soldiers from the 98th Support Maintenance Company (SMC), 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 11th Airborne Division, return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, after a nine-month deployment to Powidz, Poland, March 28, 2024. The 98th was deployed to Poland to provide maintenance and recovery support to units throughout Europe. see less | View Image Page

HEADQUARTERS, 11TH AIRBORNE DIVISION, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (March 29, 2024) – Soldiers and families reunited late Thursday night, March 28, when the Wolverines of the 98th Support Maintenance Company returned from a deployment to Poland.



The 138 Soldiers provided maintenance and wheeled-vehicle recovery from Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, as well as Pabrade, Lithuania, and Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, from July 9, 2023, until their return to Alaska this week.



“It’s a bittersweet moment to be home,” said Capt. Jennifer Cabanas, 98th SMC commander. “The Wolverines have been working non-stop for over a year and a half to prepare and complete our mission overseas.



“It feels like a huge weight has lifted off our shoulders, and I couldn’t be more proud of everything the Wolverines have accomplished, she continued. “They represented the 11th Airborne Division well and set the bar very high for future rotational units.”



“It feels great to be back home where my friends and family are, being able to reconnect with loved ones,” said Spc. Warren McClure. “It was a privilege and an opportunity to go to another country, to eat their food and speak to their kind people. I was able to make new friends on this journey and was able to have an experience of a lifetime.”



Lt. Col. Gavin R. Laskowski, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion commander, said 98th SMC’s specialized maintenance skillset and equipment enhanced the warfighters’ ability to maintain readiness, bolster security and enhance interoperability with allied forces within the European Command area of responsibility.



“This deployment validates the 11th Airborne Division’s capability to deliver combat-ready formations and conduct global power projection from Alaska,” he said.