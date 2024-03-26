Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response [Image 3 of 8]

    Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk crew conducts an overflight assessment of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, March 29, 2024.The Key Bridge was struck by the Singapore-flagged cargo ship Dali early morning on March 26, 2024. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 19:50
    Photo ID: 8314360
    VIRIN: 240329-G-G0211-1003
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response
    Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response
    Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response
    Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response
    Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response
    Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response
    Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response
    Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Coast Guard
    Maryland
    Baltimore Harbor
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Cargo ship Dali

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT