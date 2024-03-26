A Coast Guard Station Milford Haven 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew assesses the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, March 29, 2024. The Key Bridge was struck by the Singapore-flagged cargo ship Dali early morning on March 26, 2024. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 19:49
|Photo ID:
|8314363
|VIRIN:
|240329-G-G0211-1006
|Resolution:
|6201x4134
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
