A Coast Guard Station Milford Haven 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew assesses the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, March 29, 2024. The Key Bridge was struck by the Singapore flagged cargo ship Dali early morning on March 26, 2024. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 19:49
|Photo ID:
|8314362
|VIRIN:
|240329-G-G0211-1005
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
