A Coast Guard Station Milford Haven 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew assesses the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, March 29, 2024. The Key Bridge was struck by the Singapore flagged cargo ship Dali early morning on March 26, 2024. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 19:49 Photo ID: 8314362 VIRIN: 240329-G-G0211-1005 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 13.08 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, local partners assess Francis Scott Key Bridge response [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.