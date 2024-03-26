Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wreath Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wreath Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Edward J. Chrystal Jr., Director for the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, gives a commemorative coin to Vietnam veteran Michael Overmeyer after a Joint Wreath Ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2024. The wreath ceremony was held in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day and was hosted by the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 19:20
    Photo ID: 8314355
    VIRIN: 240329-A-NR779-1047
    Resolution: 5064x3376
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Veterans
    Wreath Ceremony

