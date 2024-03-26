Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wreath Ceremony

Rick Holland holds a photo of his family during a Joint Wreath Ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2024. The wreath ceremony was held in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day and was hosted by the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman)

