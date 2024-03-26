Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain [Image 3 of 4]

    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corp CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to the 3rd Marine Airlift Wing is at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2024. CH-53E Super Stallion was a cargo and troop movement platform that carried up to 30 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8313701
    VIRIN: 240328-F-DX569-1663
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 10.14 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain
    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain
    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain
    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint training
    ACC
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Marines
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    HMH 465

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT