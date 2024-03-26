A U.S. Marine Corp CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to the 3rd Marine Airlift Wing is at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2024. CH-53E Super Stallion was a cargo and troop movement platform that carried up to 30 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 13:54 Photo ID: 8313701 VIRIN: 240328-F-DX569-1663 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 10.14 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.