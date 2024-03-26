Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain [Image 4 of 4]

    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corp CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to the 3rd Marine Airlift Wing is at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2024. The CH-53E Super Stallion could both give and take fuel while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8313702
    VIRIN: 240328-F-DX569-1665
    Resolution: 5321x3800
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain
    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain
    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain
    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    3rd MAW
    Air Force
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    DM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT