A U.S. Marine Corp CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to the 3rd Marine Airlift Wing is at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2024. The CH-53E Super Stallion could both give and take fuel while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 13:54 Photo ID: 8313702 VIRIN: 240328-F-DX569-1665 Resolution: 5321x3800 Size: 10.05 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.