79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain

A U.S. Marine assigned to the 465 Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron performs pre-flight inspections on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2024. The Super Stallion was the largest helicopter in the Department of Defense and delivered combat troops and heavy equipment supplies in all weather conditions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

