Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain [Image 2 of 4]

    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Marine assigned to the 465 Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron performs pre-flight inspections on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2024. The Super Stallion was the largest helicopter in the Department of Defense and delivered combat troops and heavy equipment supplies in all weather conditions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8313700
    VIRIN: 240328-F-DX569-1662
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.14 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain
    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain
    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain
    79th RQS and HMH 465 train in joint domain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint training
    ACC
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Marines
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    HMH 465

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT