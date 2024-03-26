Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Knights return to Herk Nation [Image 10 of 11]

    Black Knights return to Herk Nation

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A 19th Airlift Wing Airman greets her family during a return from a deployment March 5, 2024, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. During the deployment, 19th AW Airmen supported contingency operations by providing tactical combat airlift to remote, austere locations in contested environments. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Black Knights return to Herk Nation
