Black Knights return to Herk Nation

A 19th Airlift Wing Airman hugs his family during a return from a deployment March 5, 2024, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. Airmen from across the 19th AW including the 61st Airlift Squadron, 19th Operations Group, 19th Maintenance Group, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 19th Maintenance Squadron, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 19th Operations Support Squadron, enabled C-130J Super Hercules operations within the unified combatant command’s area of responsibility. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

