    Black Knights return to Herk Nation [Image 6 of 11]

    Black Knights return to Herk Nation

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Friends and family members watch as several C-130J Super Hercules fly over Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas in return from a deployment, March 5, 2024. During the deployment, Airmen from the 19th AW provided tactical airlift support to various components around the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 11:04
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    This work, Black Knights return to Herk Nation [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

