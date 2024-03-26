Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight [Image 5 of 5]

    Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Katherine Morgan, an Air Mobility Command civic leader, takes photos of pilots during an honorary commander orientation flight over Washington state, March 6, 2024. Honorary commanders attended a mission brief and orientation flight to view Fairchild Air Force Base’s air refueling mission and capabilities. The honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders with a group or a squadron to gain a deeper insight to the Air Force and Fairchild AFB’s mission to develop well-informed advocates in the Inland Northwest community. The honorary commanders advocate for, advise and collaborate with base leaders to provide connections between Fairchild AFB and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 11:00
    Photo ID: 8313279
    VIRIN: 240306-F-TG928-1320
    Resolution: 5312x3534
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight
    Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight
    Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight
    Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight
    Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Fairchild
    Honorary commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT