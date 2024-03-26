Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight [Image 1 of 5]

    Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and honorary commanders pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 6, 2024. Honorary commanders attended a mission brief and orientation flight to view Fairchild AFB’s air refueling mission and capabilities. The honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders with a group or a squadron to gain a deeper insight to the Air Force and Fairchild AFB’s mission to develop well-informed advocates in the Inland Northwest community. The honorary commanders advocate for, advise and collaborate with base leaders to provide connections between Fairchild AFB and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Fairchild
    Honorary commander

