Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight

U.S. Airmen and honorary commanders pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 6, 2024. Honorary commanders attended a mission brief and orientation flight to view Fairchild AFB’s air refueling mission and capabilities. The honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders with a group or a squadron to gain a deeper insight to the Air Force and Fairchild AFB’s mission to develop well-informed advocates in the Inland Northwest community. The honorary commanders advocate for, advise and collaborate with base leaders to provide connections between Fairchild AFB and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

